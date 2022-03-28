TV Sales&Home Acquires Restapedic For US$860k

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

SPECIALTY retail and distribution group, AXIA Corporation’s subsidiary, TV Sales & Home, has paid US$860 000 to increase its stake in beds production entity, Restapedic, in a development which is set to strengthen the latter’s market position.

Speaking on the group’s performance for the half year period ended December 31 2021, Axia Corp chairman Luke Ngwerume confirmed the latest development hinting it is part of a strategy aimed at boosting investment in production facilities to boost bed production at Restapedic.

“TV Sales & Home increased its shareholding in Restapedic from 49% to 60%. An amount of US$860,000 was paid for this extra investment. This increase in shareholding enabled Restapedic to invest in a 10 000 bed production facility,” he said.

The facility is currently under construction in Sunway City, Harare and is estimated to cost US$4, 5 million with completion of the project estimated to be November 2022.

Apart from increased productivity, the project is anticipated to unlock hundreds of jobs directly at the factory level and indirectly through the product raw material and market value chain.

During the review period, the Restapedic bedding unit has been performing well, recording revenue and volume growth of 33% and 5% respectively compared to the prior period.

The lounge suite manufacturing business is on a positive trajectory with revenue and volume performance up 369% and 325% to the comparative period respectively.

“This performance is attributable to continuous product innovations. TVSH remains focused on giving its customers a world class experience in its retail stores as evidenced by completion of store refurbishment works in Gweru during the period under review,” said Ngwerume.

Meanwhile, the group has credited cross cutting volumes increases across segments to increased disposable income recorded on the back of increased economic activity driven by infrastructure spending, improved mining activity and better agriculture output.

“The increased use of foreign currency in the local market enables businesses to generate foreign currency which will help the Group to undertake critical capital investments.”

“The impact of improved business activity during the reporting period improved demand resulting in volumes above those reported in the comparative period,” said Ngwerume.

During the six months ,the group reported revenue of $15,168 billion to achieve a 70% growth compared to the prior comparative period.

The revenue growth filtered into gross margin which increased by 93% in the prior period. Operating expenditure increased by 105% in the comparative period due to certain indexed cost base.