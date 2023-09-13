Twelve suspects arrested over Barbourfields violence 

By Staff Reporter

ZIMBABWE Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested 12 football supporters over violence that erupted at Barbourfields stadium on Sunday.

The 12 suspects are believed to have had a hand in violence that ended a match pitting old foes Dynamos and Highlanders in Bulawayo prematurely.

The battle of Zimbabwe was ended in the 37th minute after Highlanders supporters stormed the pitch in protest over a free kick that was not given by referee of the day Allan Bhasvi.

Violence spilled outside the stadium with cars being damaged and ZRP officers being overwhelmed.

ZRP spokesperson Paul Nyathi in a statement confirmed the arrests saying two suspects are charged with contravening the Firearms Act, four with criminal nuisance and six with public violence.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that 12 suspects have been arrested in connection with the public violence which occurred at Barbourfields Stadium on 10th September 2023.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police assures the public that full scale investigations are in progress to account for all suspects who were involved In the violence,” he said.