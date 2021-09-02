Twins (22) Kill Imbiber For Denying Them Chance To Sip His Beer

Spread This News











By Tonderai Saharo

A ZAKA man in Masvingo province met his untimely death when he was stoned by 22-year-old twins whom he had denied permission to sip his beer.

The incident occurred at Baramanza Business Centre in Zaka when Innocent and Enock Chari allegedly bludgeoned Owen Munengwa to death.

The twins allegedly attacked Munengwa for refusing them permission to take a sip of his alcohol.

Police said the twins, Munengwa and two other unnamed people were drinking beer at the business centre when the now-deceased turned down requests by the twins to take sips of his beer.

The twins then became violent and started hitting Munengwa with stones forcing him to flee into a nearby liquor outlet at the same business centre where he locked himself inside for safety.

As that was not enough police said the twins followed and damaged the shop windows before leaving for their homestead about a kilometre away from the business centre.

After a while, Munengwa followed them to their homestead for a fight. When he got there, they started fighting and when Munengwa realised that he was being overpowered he took to his heels.

However, the twins chased and caught up with Munengwa and continued to assault the deceased with stones on the head until he became unconscious.

Munengwa’s family rushed him to Morgenster Mission Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

His body was ferried to Musiso Mission Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem and the matter was then reported to Zaka Police leading to the arrest of the twins.

“We are encouraging members of the public to value the sanctity of life at all times, and try to avoid unnecessary altercations ” Masvingo police spokesperson, Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa said.