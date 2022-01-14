New Zimbabwe.com

Twitter Scorn As ZRP Says ‘Investigating’ Passion Java In police Hat

14th January 2022
By Staff Reporter

ZIMBABWEANS responded with incredulous scorn as the ZRP said “investigations underway” after a picture emerged of the self-proclaimed prophet and socialite Passion Java wearing a police officer’s hat.

The controversial Java, who has been campaigning for President Emmerson Mnangagwa, is shown in the image which since gone viral wearing a female cop’s hat sitting in a vehicle with  a woman officer standing next to the car.

According to the Police Act, anyone wearing police gear “without the authority of the commissioner will be guilty of an offence and liable to a fine not exceeding level five or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months or to both”.

In a statement on its Twitter handle, the ZRP said; “The Zimbabwe Republic Police has taken note of a photo circulating on social media in which a female Police officer is seen standing next to a man wearing a Police hat.

“Investigations are underway and a detailed statement will be issued after completion of Investigations.”

The statement drew bemused and incredulous responses. Below are some of the comments;

Nonsense ‘a man” wekuita sei kunge hamusi kuona kuti ndiGava sei. This country is damned. pic.twitter.com/T9joW3kdT9

