Two army members in soup for dealing in dagga

By Audience Mutema

TWO Zimbabwe National Army members and their civilian accomplice have been dragged to the Harare magistrates’ court for illegally dealing in dagga and Broncleer.

Felix Munyonga (29), Tafadzwa Chando (29), both army members, together with Goodman Marufu (29), face two counts of possession of dangerous drugs and possession of unregistered medicines for sale.

The trio appeared before Harare magistrate Barbara Mateko on Friday.

State did not oppose bail and they were granted $300 each on condition they report to CID drugs once a week every Friday.

It is State’s case that on a date unknown to prosecutors, the three connived to deal in dagga and to sell prohibited medicines such as Broncleer cough syrup.

The three, it was further alleged, while using their black Mercedes Benz C180 laden with dagga and Broncleer, went and parked along Harare’s Park lane adjacent to Harare Girls High school and started selling the illicit stuff to their intended customers.

Detectives from Criminal Investigations Drug and Narcotics Squad received information from a source and carried out some surveillance at the mentioned place.

A raid was conducted leading to the recovery of 3 boxes containing 150 × 100ml Broncleer, 6 sachets of dagga, 8 plastics paper bags full of dagga, 1 scorpion mini rifle with a fully charged magazine of 20 rounds inside the vehicle.

The value of property involved is $6 909.

Trial continues March 26.

Shepherd Makonde prosecuted.