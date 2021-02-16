Two Bulawayo Men Drown While Taking Bath In Abandoned Pool

Spread This News











By Bulawayo Correspondent

A Bulawayo man drowned Saturday in an abandoned pool in the city’s Pelandaba high density suburb while his friend immediately met the same fate when he dived in while attempting to rescue him.

The two, later identified as Shane Ngona (20) and Nqobizitha Mhlanga (18), both from Pumula North suburb, met the tragedy while bathing in the Emagodini pool.

Police confirmed the incident.

“On the 13th of February 2021 at about 1900 hours, deceased Shane Ngona and Nqobizitha Mhlanga proceeded to Emagodini pool in Pelanda West, Bulawayo to take a bath,” said Bulawayo police provincial spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube.

Inspector Ncube said the two were then followed to the pool by Dion Ngwenya, one of the deceased’s elder brother.

“Deceased one’s elder brother later followed them and upon arrival, he was advised that Ngona had dived into the pool and drowned.

“Mhlanga also drowned while conducting a search for Ngona,” he said.

Inspector Ncube said following the incident, a report was made to police in Pumula.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and police officers from Fair Bridge Sub-Aqua Unit managed to retrieve the two bodies.

“The deceased bodies were positively identified by their parents and they were inspected by the police and no injuries were noted.

“The bodies were referred to the United Bulawayo Hospitals mortuary for post-mortem. No foul play is suspected,” said Inspector Ncube.

He appealed to the public to desist from playing or bathing in pools.

The incident follows another in which a 15-year-old Pelandaba West boy drowned last Tuesday in another abandoned pit in the area.

The pits are scattered all over the city with some in Luveve, Pumula East, Mpopoma, Pelandaba West, Nkulumane, Cowdray Park, Matsobana and Entumbane.

The pits, which have claimed many lives, are a creation of illegal sand poachers. As heavy rains continue to pound the city, the pits continue to deepen.