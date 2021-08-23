Two Cousins Arrested For Kidnapping, Raping 13-Year-Old Girl

Spread This News











BY Matabeleland North Correspondent

POLICE in Lupane have arrested two cousins who allegedly detained a 13-year-old girl for three days and took turns to rape her.

Both John Mpofu (20) and Nkosiyapha Sibanda (26) reside in Sentethe village but in separate homestead under Chief Mabhikwa.

Mpofu allegedly raped the girl, who cannot be mentioned, three times in three days at his place of residence where he had detained her before Sibanda also took her to his place of residence where he also raped her once.

The girl had escaped from Mpofu’s homestead last Tuesday when she met Sibanda who dragged her to his placed of residence and raped her once.

The duo separately appeared before Lupane resident magistrate Ndumo Masuku on Friday and were not formally charged with rape.

The magistrate remanded the two accused in custody to September 9 and advised them to apply to the High Court for bail.

Prosecutor Clive Gumbo said Mpofu and Sibanda took turns to rape the juvenile girl.

“On August 15, Mpofu forcibly took the complainant to his place of residence where he locked her up in a bedroom hut and detained her. He had sexual intercourse with the complainant without her consent over the three days,” said the prosecutor.

The court heard that the girl managed to escape on the third day and on her way home she met Sibanda who dragged her to his place of residence.

He allegedly accused her of fleeing from Mpofu’s homestead.

Upon arrival at his home, Sibanda allegedly took the complainant to his bedroom hut where he forcibly had sexual intercourse with her.

The girl was rescued by her relatives who had been searching for her.

The matter was reported to the police leading to the arrest of the duo.