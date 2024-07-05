New Zimbabwe.com

Two cricketers suspended, to appear before disciplinary hearing over drug use
Blessed Muzite Scorpions suspended player

Two cricketers suspended, to appear before disciplinary hearing over drug use

5th July 2024
Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

Zimbabwe Cricket has suspended two players from all cricket activities.

The two, Blessed Muzite and Brighton Chipungu who play for Scorpions and Takashinga Patriots 2 respectively were suspended after testing positive for marijuana during an in-house doping test.

They are set to appear before a disciplinary hearing soon.

Muzite and Chipungu are the second pair to be suspended by the national cricket board this year, following Brandon Mavuta and Wesley Madhevere who were handed a four-month ban for the same offence in February this year.

Doping amongst Zimbabwean athletes remains a challenge, at the present moment the government through the Ministry of Sport Recreation Arts and Culture is drafting an Integrity Bill which aims at dealing with the drug issue in sports.

New Zimbabwe.com