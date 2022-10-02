Two dead as artisanal miners fight over girlfriend

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

TWO men from Chikuti near Chinhoyi were bludgeoned to death using machetes Thursday as artisanal miners engaged in a bloody battle over a woman.

The deceased have been identified as Tinashe Nyanguwo (38) and Joshua Kandungure (37).

Two other men involved in the row, and still at large, are now wanted for murder.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“ZRP Murereka is investigating a case of murder which occurred on September 29, 2022 at Village 19 shops, Chikuti,” he said.

“Two artisanal miners, Tinashe Nyanguwo (38) and Joshua Kadungure (37) were attacked with machetes by the suspects, only identified as Rasta and Peter after an argument over a girlfriend.

“Tinashe Nyanguwo died on the spot while Joshua Kadungure died upon admission at a local clinic. Anyone with information to contact any nearest police station.”