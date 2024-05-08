Two E-Creator fraudsters granted US$1k bail each, Chinese mastermind remains locked up

Spread This News

By Mary Taruvinga

Two more suspects accused of defrauding thousands of unsuspecting Zimbabweans of over US$1 million through the E-creator Ponzi scheme have been granted US$1 000 bail each.

The two are Justin Kuchekenya and Abraham Mutambu.

The two were granted bail on changed circumstances, securing freedom after their co-accused Trymore Tapfumaneyi was granted bail recently.

This leaves the suspected kingpin, a Chinese national, Zhao Jiatong in custody.

The four were arrested in July last year and have been in custody after they were denied bail by Magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa on their initial appearance.

E-Creator was a firm that promised investors quick money by sharing positive reviews on e-commerce sites worldwide.

According to court papers, sometime in January, this Jiatong hatched a plan to defraud unsuspecting Zimbabwean nationals through an online investment Ponzi scheme.

On February 7 2021 and in connivance with Tapfumaneyi, Kuchekenya Bily Thomas Syedou, Abraham Mutambu, Jiatong allegedly registered a company with the Zimbabwean Registrar of Companies styled E-Creator Electronic Commerce Private Limited.

The company had its offices situated at rooms 15 and 16 10 Floor Joina City Building, Harare.

RELATED:

The court heard that Jiatong went on to launch the company as an online e-commerce operator with a global internet as its core.

“During the period from February 2023 to July accused misrepresented to unsuspecting Zimbabwean nationals that if they invest with the company, they will enjoy huge monthly profits depending on the amount invested,” alleged prosecutors.

The court heard Zimbabweans across the country flocked to the company and invested up to US$1 million through various Ecocash numbers supplied on the platform by the accused.

“To make the company more attractive and appealing to unsuspecting Zimbabweans the accused used the media including the national television broadcaster Zimbabwean Television (TV) social media and powerful Zimbabwean socialites namely Tarisai Cleopatra Munetsiwa also known as Madam Boss, and Admire Mushambi also known as Mama Vee to advertise the company business on their social media platforms in order to gain more subscribers,” prosecutors charged.

They also employed various agents in major towns and cities throughout the country to market the business.

On July 3 2023 some of the complaints encountered challenges in accessing their funds and approached the company for clarifications one of the accused Abraham Mutambu assured these complainants that it was a system upgrade that was preventing them from accessing the funds.

The court heard Mutambu further advised them that the situation would normalise in due course.

On July 5 2023 complainants were shocked to realise that E-Creator Electronic Commerce Private) Limited had sent a notice on their website that they are no longer operating and they posted the passport photo of the accused Zhao Jiatong as the one who had taken their money and absconded to China.

The complainants also visited the accused’s known offices and saw that they had been permanently closed and there were no signs of business operations.

They got information that the accused person had withdrawn the money and fled.

As a result of the accused’s actions, complainants suffered an actual prejudice of US$1 000 000 and nothing was recovered.