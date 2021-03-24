Two Employees Defraud $8m From Top Wholesaler

Spread This News











By Mary Taruvinga

A TOP wholesale company, Tregger, was left counting loses after two employees defrauded it $8 million after forging invoices.

The case has since spilled into the courts Abisha Marijeni (30) and Alfred Piason (37) are facing fraud charges.

They appeared before Harare Magistrate Tafadzwa Miti who remanded them in custody awaiting bail ruling.

According to the state, Marijeni is employed as a logistics clerk while Piason is employed as a logistics supervisor.

“Marijeni’s duties include hiring of trucks to transport Tregger products to various destinations around Zimbabwe and processing payments for the contracted companies,” reads court papers.

Piason superintend Marijeni’s duties.

However, it is the state’s case that sometime in November last year, the two connived to falsify invoices of companies contracted by Tregger.

In pursuance to the plan and during the period extending from November last year to February this year, the two falsified the company documents purporting to have contracted three companies Spearhead Logistics, Sagehead Enterprise and Wise Jack Logistics to carry Tregger goods to various destinations.

It is alleged the accused persons duplicated a company receipt of $3 142 042 with goods which were supposed to be delivered to Lobels and they used same invoice on numerous occasions falsely indicating goods had been ferried to Chiredzi, Chivi, Hauna, Kariba, Checheche and Chipinge.

Acting on the misrepresentation of the accused persons, Tregger paid $8 350 000 to non-existent business journeys and nothing was recovered.