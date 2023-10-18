Two females rape man after giving him a lift, harvest his sperm

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

Two females who had given a man a lift from Zvishavane to Sandawana raped him and harvested his sperm.

Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, Midlands provincial police spokesperson confirmed the crime.

“We confirm an aggravated indecent assault case in which a man was sexually assaulted by three unknown suspects who had offered him a lift from Zvishavane to Sandawana. The incident occurred on 10 October 2023 at around 1000 hours in Zvishavane,” he said.

According to the police already on board were two female passengers and a male driver.

“Whilst on the way the driver is said to have diverted the route and went along another road named Drummond. The two females who were sitting in the back with the complainant in the back passenger seat and sprayed him with an unknown substance on the face resulting in him falling unconscious.”

The complainant later regained consciousness and found himself in a room with the three suspects and one of the females forced him to take a brown pill.

“The two females took turns to force the complainant to have protected sexual intercourse with him in the presence of their male counterpart as they harvested semen, tied in condoms, and kept them in a cooler box,” added Mahoko.

It has been established that the suspects then searched his pockets and took cash amounting to US$453 and his sim cards before spraying him again and he fell unconscious and woke up the next morning.

“The accused persons forced him again to take the brown pill and they forced him again to have sexual intercourse with the two women. One of the accused persons assaulted him with a metal object on the head before they drove away,” he said.

The complainant walked for 2 kilometres unaware of his location until he managed to find his way to the Grain Marketing Board Depot Zvishavane.

The matter is currently under investigation.