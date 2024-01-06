Two girls swept away by floods found dead

Spread This News

By James Muonwa l Mashonaland West Correspondent

TWO minors, who were recently reported missing after they were swept away by floods, have been found dead along Hunyani River in Chinhoyi.

The girls who lived at Pioneer Farm, Ward 17 in Zvimba District disappeared on New Year’s Eve while on their way to town when they tried to cross the flooded river.

The first body was said to have been recovered by police’s subaqua unit on January 2, 2024 while the other was found a day later.

Meanwhile, ZRP reports a sad incident which occurred on December 30, 2023, in a bushy area near Sunrise township, Sanyati, Kadoma in which Devine Musandipa (8) drowned in a pool, approximately two metres deep, after the edge he was sitting on collapsed.

“The victim had been fetching firewood with his sister (12) when they came across the pool. The victim’s father, Sifiso Bhebhe (43) drowned in the same pool whilst trying to rescue his son,” national police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said.