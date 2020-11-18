Two Gold Panners Buried Alive After Chinese Miners Seal Shaft

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

Mutasa: Two illegal gold panners from Premier Central Penhalonga were trapped to death in a mining shaft recently after they failed to vacate a mining concession which was allocated to a Chinese mining firm, Zhing Jian.

Police have confirmed the incident.

According to the police, Zhing Jian mining company had given a warning notice to the illegal miners to vacate the place so as to allow some filling of all open pits around the area to prepare for its operations.

“Some miners vacated the place, leaving others behind which resulted in the death of the two,” said provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa.

He said on November 11, Sure Matamba (29) and Vincent Gundo (30) of Premier Central went for gold panning at Zimgold Fields along Mutare River.

The two failed to return home, something which prompted Joseph Sande (39) who is Matamba’s brother-in-law to make a report on the following day at Penhalonga police station.

“On November 13, around at 7 pm, police, together with Zhing Jian mining company officials went to the mining place and opened a pit where the two were trapped. They retrieved the bodies using an excavator,” said Kakohwa.

The bodies of the deceased were referred to Victoria Chitepo provincial hospital for post mortem.