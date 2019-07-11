Two intelligence operatives run amok, fire shots over $10 bus fare

By Staff Reporter

Mutare: Two overzealous Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) operatives were recently arrested for allegedly firing shots into the air in fury over being charged exorbitant bus fares.

Ligomeka Tambe (39) and his colleague Taurai Mupangabuwe (35) from Harare recently appeared before Mutare Magistrate Purity Gumbo facing charges of discharging fire arms in public.

The two were remanded out of custody to July 15 on $200 bail. They are denying the charges.

Prosecutors told the court that in the early hours of June 30 at Mutasa bus rank in the city centre, the two operatives inquired about bus fares from Mutare to Mutasa.

The court heard that touts at the rank told the two it could cost them $10 each for the journey.

It is alleged that the two then walked away from the rank only to return after a while before Tambe reportedly drew a pistol from his pocket and fired two shots in the air.

Mupangabuwe, who is reported to have been under the influence of alcohol, also drew his pistol but never fired any shot.

The act caused commotion as commuters and touts fled from the scene in different directions.

Another tout ran and made a report at a nearby Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) workshop. Soldiers reacted quickly leading to the arrest of the two.