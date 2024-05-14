Two juveniles (13) fatally assault boy (3) for bed-wetting

Spread This News

IN a shocking incident, two 13-year-old boys allegedly flogged a child to death accusing him of bed wetting.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the sad incident in Masvingo on Sunday.

“ZRP is investigating a case of murder which occurred in Chikoto Village, Chief Zimuto, Masvingo on May 12, 2024, in which two male juveniles (13) allegedly assaulted a male infant aged 3 with sticks after accusing him of bed wetting,” said police on X.

The victim is said to have succumbed to injuries while admitted at Masvingo Provincial Hospital.

Meanwhile, police have arrested Tanaka Hora (26) over the death of Jefrees Mukonzi (21).

The now deceased was attacked by the suspect while at Rumwanda Business Centre, Masvingo on May 11, 2024.

The suspect allegedly assaulted Mukonzi with a plank once on the forehead and the victim succumbed to injuries whilst receiving treatment at Chipanda Clinic, Masvingo.