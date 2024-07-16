Two juveniles suffocate to death in Kuwadzana

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

TRAGEDY struck a Harare family Monday after two children died of asphyxiation while two others and their mother were rushed to hospital after inhaling fumes from a burning pot of rice.

Asphyxiation is deprivation of oxygen that can result in unconsciousness and often death.

The victims, Atidaishe Makechemu (10) and Atipaishe Makechemu (8), died on admission to a local clinic.Their siblings aged 14 and four as well as their mother were rescued unconscious.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the incident.

“The ZRP reports a sad incident in which two juveniles died due to suspected suffocation at a house in Kuwadzana Extension, Harare.

“The victims and their other two siblings aged 14 and 4, as well as their mother, were found lying unconscious in a room that was engulfed in smoke.

“There was a pot of rice burnt to ashes on the stove. The victims were referred to a local clinic in Kuwadzana where Atidaishe Makechemu (10) and Atipaishe Makechemu (8) died on admission,” said police in a statement.

The other three victims were referred to Sally Mugabe Hospital, where they are currently admitted.