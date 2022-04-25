Two killed as football match turns violence

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A hotly contested football match turned tragic after two men were beaten to death by an angry mob in Gokwe last week.

Police said the two, Pardon Muchaitei (22) and Edmore Murindiwa (23), initiated the violence by stabbing six football fans following a dispute over how the match proceeded at Dzire business centre on independence day.

This did not go down well with the rest of the fans, who then turned on them.

Midlands police spokesman Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident.

“Muchaitei stabbed Stanford Sibanda, a man aged 24, of Karigwe Village, Chief Nemangwe in Gokwe, with an Okapi knife once on the back, and handed over the knife to Edmore Murindiwa. Murindiwa stabbed five men, namely Cephas Ncube aged 52 years, Vengesai Mazhinduka aged 48 years, Titus Sibanda aged 70 years, Jabulani Kufa aged 18 years and Silvester Kufa aged 22 years, all from Chief Nemangwe in Gokwe,” said Mahoko.

Mahoko said other spectators then teamed up and overpowered the two.

On arrival at the scene, Mahoko said, police found Muchaitei and Murindiwa lying in a pool of blood with multiple injuries. By that time, the mob had already dispersed.

They were ferried to Gokwe District Hospital for treatment, but Murindiwa was pronounced dead on arrival.

Muchaitei passed on later the same day.