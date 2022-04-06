Two Men Caught Red Handed Raping, Exchanging Minors

Spread This News

By Paul Katanda

TWO Harare men were allegedly caught red-handed while raping two eight-year old girls in Mabvuku recently, a Harare court heard on Tuesday.

Farai Chemusaiziva (18) and Terence Oliver Sebho (20) were reportedly took turns to interchangeably rape the girls before their luck ran out when they were caught by a passerby.

They are facing rape charges and were advised by Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda to approach the High Court for bail.

They will be back in court on April 20.

Lynnette Gwarisa represented the state.