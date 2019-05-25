Two men die over beer

By Mashonaland East Correspondent

Marondera: Two men died recently in separate incidences, one from drinking illicit brew commonly known as kachasu while the other was killed after throwing away beer he was sharing with his brother.

Police have confirmed the death of Roderick Rimau (35) of Goromonzi and Lovemore Lauzhi (34) from Beatrice.

According to Mashonaland East police spokesperson, Tendai Mwanza, Rimau was found dead early this month after spending the whole day drinking illicit brew with friends at Sabaru Business Centre in Goromonzi.

His friends later went to their homes leaving Rimau alone.

The now deceased was later found the next morning vomiting and neighbours took him home where he died on the same day.

Meanwhile, Mwanza also confirmed that Lauzhi died when he was pushed by an irate brother, Edmore Lauzhi (29) after Lovemore had thrown away some opaque beer they were sharing.

After falling, Lovemore lost consciousness and was rushed to Beatrice hospital but his health deteriorated and was further transferred to Chitungwiza hospital before being further transferred to Parirenyatwa hospital where he died.

A police report was made in Beatrice and Edmore was arrested. He has since appeared in court and was remanded in custody.