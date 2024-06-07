Two men rape elderly woman, sentenced to 20 years imprisonment 

Spread This News

By Tapiwa Svondo

Two men aged 23 and 21 have been convicted and sentenced for the rape of a 76-year-old woman.

On May 28 2024, around midnight the two accused broke into the victim’s home and assaulted her before the first accused proceeded to rape the woman.

“On the 28th of May 2024 at around midnight, the accused persons proceeded to the complainant’s homestead where they found her sleeping with her twin granddaughters aged seven. They broke into the complainant’s bedroom through the window before assaulting her and throttling her. Her granddaughters were woken by the noise as she fought back.

“The first accused person assaulted the children before they managed to escape to their neighbour’s homestead. The accused persons forced the complainant to lie on the bed before raping her”, said the prosecution.

The first accused left the room as the second accused raped the woman and knocked out after leading to his apprehending by the neighbours.

“The first accused person left the room after committing the offence while the second accused remained and raped the complainant again. When he fell asleep the complainant ran to the neighbour’s homestead and sought assistance.

“They mobilised other villagers and effected a citizens’ arrest on the second accused person who was still sleeping in the complainant’s bedroom. A police report was made leading to the arrest of the first accused person”.

The offenders were sentenced each to 20 years in prison by the Plumtree Magistrates Court.