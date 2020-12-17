Two Men Severely Tortured By Soldiers While Praying On Mountain

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

TWO Harare men were recently severely tortured by soldiers while praying on a “prayer mountain”.

According to Takudzwanashe Mudenga, he and a friend Perfect Khumalo on 13 December went to a mountain at the Resthaven Christian Retreat and Conference Centre some 25km north of Harare.

The mountain is next to Harare Quarry where there is mining and blasting taking place.

“As usual, we were talking about Jesus and everything that we wanted to pray for as we meandered our way up to the hilltop. Upon arrival, I grabbed my phone and started swiping sideways looking for the Bible app to read a few scriptures and encourage each other before we started praying,” Mudenga wrote on his Facebook page.

“Unexpectedly, I heard the breaking of twigs as three uniformed soldiers emerged from behind the bushes. The formation with which they were advancing towards us told me something was off. One of them was swinging sparkly handcuffs in his hand, while the second one was busy unwinding a rubber sjambok and the third military officer was not armed.

“Unfazed, I continued expounding my point about Christ as the trio marched closer. It then dawned upon my intelligence that these men might have been tailing or ambushing us but what could they possibly do to unarmed civilians looking for God?” he wrote.

“I was wrong. ‘Hello, boys, what are you doing here?’ One of the soldiers inquired. ‘We are here to pray, Sir,’ I responded. ‘Why here?’ He asked. ‘Because it’s a convenient place without noise or other disturbances’,” I fearlessly replied.

“Come, sit here!” The soldier holding a sjambok yelled. Like sheep, we hoisted ourselves down to the spot he had designated. Suddenly, we were ordered to empty our pockets and put our cellphones away from us. “Manje, chibvisai hembe murare pasi makabatana uye makatarisa pasi!” [Now, remove your shirts and lay face down close to each other!] He snarled again.

“Jesus died for you and it’s now time to die for him,” the officer continued. “Say, Jesus, I am dying for you!” We recurrently repeated his words as the whip went up and down our naked backs. Seeing their determination, it reminded me of how the Pharisees mercilessly tortured the character of Jesus as portrayed in the passion play.

“We squirmed, screamed and groaned but our voices could not be heard anymore. These men were certainly on a mission to kill and to destroy. The whips could be felt smacking and shaking the ribs. “Your Jesus got you in trouble, today,” they repeatedly said those words and two soldiers took turns on us.

“Okay guys, I’m going to cuff them, then we go,” said the other soldier who seemed like his whole job was to watch the parameter while his colleagues dragged us to heaven’s door. When I stretched my hands for him to cuff them, the other soldier opposed. “Not yet boss, with one way down the hill they can’t run away from us lest they fall over the edge of the cliff and meet their Creator. We can as well arrange that appointment by just giving them a push into the deep.” They held us by the belt as we were frog marched down the hill.

“All I wanted was to call my brother say, “Bye, we had a good time on earth. Remain in Christ.” But probably in the hands of the men who were trained to kill, I was not going to have that chance. I kept on asking myself, “What kind of Zimbabwe was this?”

“At the foot of the hill, there was a huge rock on which we were told to lay face down again. However, were had to remove all our clothes now. They began assaulting us as if nothing ever happened on the summit of the hill.

“Amid all this, I didn’t need to be reminded anymore who Jesus was, but I willfully shouted, “Jesus, you are the king!” Now the whip was landing on any part of the body open for business. I remember checking Perfect lying by my side only to see his head squashed under a soldier’s boot. It was horrendous! He cried as the sjambok ripped open his skin. Nothing could make him feel better except seeing the whip back on my bums. That was the only moment of relief.

“You guys have been enjoying the show without me, it’s my turn now,” the officer watching the parameter said as he seized the sjambok. “I am going to whip them, then we go. You, how many whips do you want?” The question was directed to me. “I don’t know, Sir,” I replied. “No, give me a number!” He howled. “Two,” I answered. “Good. Two multiplied by two twice gives eight, boss,” the other soldier shouted. Perfect having noticed the trap I had just plunged myself into, he quickly said his figure was three. They all roared in laughter as they shout, “Fifteen” simultaneously.

“The two-striped officer whipped me twice and Perfect thrice like we had agreed but the other two objected our dismissal. Therefore, took over and battered us like stubborn oxen beneath the yoke. Then the words we dearly wanted to hear came out. “Wear your clothes and run!” I swiftly pulled my trousers up, grabbed my belongings and dizzily followed the path leading to where Perfect went.”

Mudenga and Khumalo have since filed a report at Braeside police station.