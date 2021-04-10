Two Men Suffocate To Death Under 21-Metre Water Well

Spread This News











By Matabeleland North Correspondent

BINGA: A police sub-aqua team is still struggling to retrieve the body of a man who died of suffocation in a 21-metre deep well in Tinde, Binga Wednesday.

Melusi Tshuma (29) and Lumuno Nyoni (28) both from Mbenga 3, Tinde area under Chief Pashu died from breathing the deadly carbon dioxide in a disused well where they had been contracted to dig.

The well is at a neighbour Taruvinga Sibanda’s homestead.

Tshuma and Nyoni were supposed to dig to increase its depth.

The water source had been in no use for the past year and was closed with tight lid to prevent contamination hence it is believed that it was filled with carbon dioxide.

Tshuma and Nyoni opened the well on Wednesday and entered using a rope intending to start digging without first waiting to allow air ventilation in the well.

Tshuma was the first to go down using a rope while Nyoni and Sibanda remained at the top to control the rope.

Tshuma immediately suffered from lack of fresh air and when Nyoni got no response from him from inside the well, he volunteered to follow him down the 21 metre tunnel but died before rescuing him.

Nyoni called out to Sibanda to be pulled back after only descending half way down the well but was dead when he reached the top upon being pulled back.

Nyoni’s body was retrieved on the same day while Tshuma’s was still underground Friday.

A police sub-aqua team from Binga failed to retrieve the body Thursday and a fire brigade team from Bulawayo City Council was called to the scene and arrived in Tinde Friday.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda confirmed the incident.

“Yes we have an unfortunate incident where two people are believed to have died of suffocation in a 21 metre deep well. The rescue team is still at the scene trying to retrieve the second body,” he said.

Chief Pashu in whose area the incident happened said the community was devastated.

“I received the report and that the well had been closed for a long time before the two opened it with an intention to dig. They managed to pull one body out and the other is still down there,” he said.