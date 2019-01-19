Two more MDC MPs arrested over anti-government protests

By Staff Reporter

POLICE have arrested two more Kwekwe MDC legislators they accuse of inciting this week’s angry citizen protests over recent fuel price increases by government.

Redcliff MP, Lloyd Mukapiko and Settlement Chikwinya of Mbizo Friday became the latest party lawmakers to be formally accused of public violence.

The MPs’ lawyer Brian Dube confirmed the pair’s arrests.

“The two legislators were picked up this (Friday) afternoon in connection with the protests which rocked the country.

“They are alleged to have incited public violence and engaging in public violence,” Dube said.

The opposition MPs are expected to appear before a Kwekwe magistrate this Saturday morning.

Dube dismissed the charges as spurious.

“The charges are strange in that the State is not to distinguish between Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) affairs and MDC affairs,” he said.

“It is common knowledge that the shutdown was called by the labour body and it has nothing to do with the MDC.

“They are just targeting leadership of the MDC as they claimed that they (MDC) influenced the protests in their respective areas.”

Before his Friday arrest, Mukapiko said he had had some night visits by strange figures who were seeking to question him about the protests.

The MPs’ arrest came on the heels of those on Mkoba legislator Amos Chibaya and Chiundura MP Livingstone Chimina.

Redcliff Mayor Clayton Masiyatsva also said police detectives from Kwekwe had also tried to pin violence charges against him.

The fierce citizen protests coincided with a three day job boycott called by the ZCTU to register disapproval over fuel price increases, coupled with rising poverty levels among poor locals.

Government claims three people who include a police officer died as a result of skirmishes which saw 600 arrested.