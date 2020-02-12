Two People Feared Dead In Another Kwekwe Road Accident

By Staff Reporter

TWO people are feared dead whilst several others were injured after a kombi they were travelling in from Kwekwe to Donsa in Silobela overturned due to slippery roads Tuesday.

The accident occurred only a day after another fatal accident in Kwekwe killed seven people when a Harare-bound ZUPCO bus sideswiped a Honda Fit along the Bulawayo-Harare Highway.

At least 55 passengers were injured in Monday’s accident.

Silobela MP Mthokozisa Mpofu confirmed Tuesday’s accident.



“It’s a very sad moment for Silobela constituency again after an accident involving a kombi travelling from Kwekwe to Donsa overturned and claimed two lives and a number of passengers were seriously injured,” Mpofu said.



The kombi driver is believed to have lost control of the vehicle due to slippery roads following heavy rains which have been pounding the Midlands province in recent days.