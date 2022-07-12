Two police officers and a kombi driver in for murder 

Spread This News

By Paul Katanda

Two Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers who caused the death of a pedestrian on Friday Monday appeared in court charged with murder.

The two are Demitris Chitumba (32), John Mapfumo (36).

They are jointly charged with Professor Mhandu (31).

The trio briefly appeared before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda.

Both officers struggled to walk and could not even sit after they were heavily assaulted by the public at the accident scene.

They were helped into the dock by their colleagues who arrested them.

Chitumba and Mapfumo challenged their placement on remand arguing that they were detained beyond the mandatory 48 hours allowed by the law.

Appearing for the state, Anesu Chirenje argued that the two should consider that they were taken to hospital over the weekend.

He also submitted that their 48 hour period lapsed on a Sunday.

The trio were put in the custody of the prison officer and will be back in court Tuesday for the ruling of their application.

Allegations are that on July 8 this year in the morning along Highfield road near Mapuranga intersection, Mhandu was driving a commuter omnibus and he stopped at the intersection to pick up a passenger.

It is alleged that he was spotted by Chitumba and Mapfumo who were wearing police reaction group uniforms.

When the officers approached Mapuranga he allegedly tried to drive away but the officers managed to stop him.

The court heard that Mapuranga started resisting arrest and he wrestled with the officers while Chitumba was holding on to the steering and Mapfumo was assaulting Mapuranga.

During the scuffle, the vehicle allegedly veered off the road and hit the now deceased Trymore Chinyamakobvu who was tying his shoe laces by the road side opposite Glad Tidings Church and he died on the spot.

The vehicle went on to hit the gate at Goodness and Mercy Ministries where it stopped after hitting the septic tank inside the church premises.

Mapuranga ran away from the scene immediately but the two police officers were apprehended by members of the public who gave assaulted them before they were handed over to the police the following day.