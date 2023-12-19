Two recalled CCC MPs file nomination papers as independent candidates

Spread This News

By James Muonwa l Mashonaland West Correspondent

TWO former legislators belonging to the Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) led by Nelson Chamisa, who were recently recalled for “ceasing to be members of the party,” have successfully filed papers at the Nomination Court as independent candidates to contest by-elections set for February 3.

Former Chegutu West Member of Parliament (MP) Admore Chivero and Oliver Mutasa, who was Zvimba East lawmaker, submitted their papers at Chinhoyi Court Complex this Monday, setting the stage for a bruising fight against CCC candidates seconded by self-styled interim secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu.

The Tshabangu faction of CCC successfully fielded perennial campaigner Gift Konjana, who in 2018 dragged former Chegutu West MP Dexter Nduna to court challenging his victory announced by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

Wellington Shakemore Timburwa will represent Zanu PF in the Chegutu West by election.

In Zvimba East, immediate past legislator Mutasa will have to convince the electorate to dump Tshabangu’s imposed candidate, Agrippa Alberito, a virtually unknown politician.

The ruling party’s candidate Kudakwashe Manhanzva will be hoping to capitalise on the split vote between the two CCC-aligned candidates.

Meanwhile, Nomination Court results for Chinhoyi Municipality ward by elections saw Zanu PF’s Edward Besu, recalled CCC councillor Minion Vharadeni and Tshabangu’s pawn Nicholas Phiri of CCC successfully registering their candidatures.

In Ward 10, the Tshabangu camp failed in its bid to field Arnold Muganyi, who was disqualified following his nomination by individuals not appearing on the voters’ roll. Godknows Muzhandamuri will represent Zanu PF while recalled CCC Chamisa councillor, Lovemore Kurwakumire, is eyeing to reclaim the seat. Anesu Muwenga is also contesting in Ward 10 as an independent aspiring councillor.

In Chinhoyi Ward 12, former CCC mayor Dyke Makumbi is hoping to retain his post after shrugging off competition from Zanu PF’s Viola Moyo and CCC Tshabangu faction nominee Norman Chembe and two independent candidates, Abel Ruka and Collins Chibume.