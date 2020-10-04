Two Sibling Girls Drown In Nyanga

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

TWO female siblings from Mapako village under Chief Saunyama in Nyanga, drowned last week in Nyangombe river while swimming, police have confirmed.

The bodies of the deceased Tanatswa Muchesa,8, and Cenicia Muchesa,11, were found floating in the river by their aunt and a neighbour.

Police deputy spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Luxson Chananda said last week, the deceased persons went to water the garden located near the river together with Wadzanai Mushonga,11, from Mukotsavanhu village.

“Last week, the two were sent by their aunt Tabeth Mushonga (38) to water the garden,” said Chananda.

However, after an hour, Mushonga decided to follow the minors and on her way, she met Wadzanai who told her that she had left the now deceased pair swimming at the river.

“When she approached the river, she could locate the girls. She went to a nearby village and informed Simon Nyamhuka who accompanied her to the scene and managed to locate the bodies floating in the river,” he said.

They reported the matter to Nyanga police who attended the scene and retrieve the bodies from the river.

The bodies were taken to Nyanga district hospital mortuary for post mortem.

Chananda urged members of the public not to send young children to the rivers alone.

“As police we are advising members of the public to monitor the children especially when they send them to rivers,” he said.