Two Soldiers Jailed  40 Years For Armed Robbery

By Thandiwe Garusa

IN an unprecedented move, the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) announced two soldiers were jailed 40 years each after having been convicted of armed robbery by the Zimbabwe Defence Forces General Court Martial on Wednesday.

According to a press statement released by ZNA national spokesman, Colonel Alphios Makotore, the two confessed they turned service riffles on civilians and then the police which had intercepted an ongoing robbery at Surrey Farm near Marondera on November 15 last year.

Makotore said the highly penal sentencing indicates the military does not condone indiscipline and misconduct among the troops.

This comes at a time cases of armed robbery involving members of the uniformed forces have been spiking countrywide, leaving generals sweating over how to put things under control.

“Two soldiers, members of the Zimbabwe National Army, Lance Corporal Dzimbanhete Tatenda and Trooper Munetsi Wilfred were on 19 January sentenced to 41 years imprisonment each by the Zimbabwe Defence Forces General Court Martial for armed robbery,” Makotore announced.

“Five years of their respective sentences were suspended on condition that they restitute the complainant, Simon Arnold of Surrey Farm near Marondera cash amounting to US$16 830 and R600. Both were reduced ranks to private and first year trooper respectively, and discharged from the Zimbabwe Defence Forces with ignominy,” he said.

“They both pleaded guilty to the charges of armed robbery which they committed on 15 November 2021 at Surrey Farm near Marondera. The ZNA does not condone cases of indiscipline and misconduct and will continue to pass deterrent sentences on any would be offenders,” Makotore said.