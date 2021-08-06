Two Steal $573k From ZB Bank Account Holder

Spread This News











By Mary Taruvinga

TWO Harare men Thursday appeared in court facing fraud charges of stealing $573 525 from an unsuspecting ZB Bank account holder.

The two are Graduate Kanengoni, 21, from Glen Norah B and Mutumbami McVenon, 26, of Waterfalls.

They appeared before Harare magistrate Shane Kubonera who granted them free bail after noting they were not coming from police custody.

They will be back in court on September 2 for a routine remand.

According to court papers,con July 16 this year the complainant received a call from a caller using number +2638644290984 who was alleging that he was calling from ZB Bank upgrading the complainant’s account.

It is alleged that one of the accused persons indicated to the complainant that he had sent a code to the complainant which he requested and he was supposed to give him his password which he did.

The State alleges soon after divulging the password, the accused person started transferring funds from the complainant’s bank account using mobile money transfer into various bank accounts.

It is alleged the total value stolen was $573 525, 31 and nothing was recovered.