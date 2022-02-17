Two Suffer Broken Legs After Savage Attack By Chikurubi Prison Wardens

Spread This News

By Mandipa Masenyama

TWO Harare men are nursing broken legs after they were severely assaulted by Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) wardens who accused them of trespassing on Chikurubi Maximum security Prison premises.

The officers, Michael Moses Nduna (27) and Florence Chihambakwe (32), have since appeared before Harare Magistrate Munashe Chibanda facing assault charges.

They were not asked to plead and were release on ZW$15 000 bail each and will be back in court on February 22 for trial.

Complainants are Evidence Kutsawa, an employee for Premier Southerton and Alex Gombedza employed by Food World Supermarket.

Court papers show that the incident occurred on October 4 last year around 8am when Kutsawa and Gombedza were walking from their places of residence heading to Gletwin using a road which passes through Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison premises.

It is alleged while at the prison’s recreational park, they bumped into the two prison guards who were on duty with some inmates.

They accused Kutsawa and Gombedza of trespassing on prison premises.

Nduna then allegedly instructed the complainants to lie down on their backs and when had complied, Chihambakwe instructed Nduna to assault them with a pick handle.

The complainants were allegedly brutally beaten several times until their legs got fractured.

After the punishment from the two prison guards, the complainants were released and went straight to report the abuse at Highlands ZRP station.

The complainants were treated at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

Prosecutor Mandirasa Chigumira said medical reports will be produced in court as exhibits.