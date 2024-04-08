Two teachers brutally shot and killed in South Africa 

Spread This News

By The South African

Two teachers from two different schools in Gauteng were shot and killed on the same day.

Gauteng Department of Education’s spokesperson, Steve Mabona, said a Life Orientation educator from Riverside High School in Vanderbiljpark and the Departmental Head of Commerce from Unity Secondary School in Daveyton were both killed on Friday.

“According to information at our disposal, the Life Orientation Riverside High School educator was driving to work on Friday morning when an unknown assailant fatally shot her at a traffic light near north west University’s Vaal Campus,” he said.

The 33-year-old Riverside High School teacher, Palesa Mofokeng, leaves behind a daughter.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo confirmed that police arrested four people.

The medical doctor, reported to be the ex-husband of the deceased, is among those arrested.

“On Friday, at approximately 08h00, police responded to a complaint of a shooting incident in Hendrik van Eck Boulevard in Vanderbijlpark. On their arrival at the scene, police found the woman who was in the driver’s seat of a Nissan NP200 bakkie with multiple bullet wounds on her body. She was certified dead on the scene.”

Masondo explained that preliminary investigation revealed that suspects, who were driving a Honda FRV motor vehicle, shot the woman while at the robots.

“Police immediately established a task team consisting of Sedibeng District Trio Task Team, Tactical Response Team, K9, Tracking team, and Provincial Crime Intelligence to trace and arrest the suspects.”

Furthermore, he stated that the intelligence-led investigation led the team to Kliprivier, Sebokeng, Sharpeville, and Vereeniging, resulting in the arrest of four suspects.

Police also recovered the firearm and seized the vehicle used during the commission of crime.

The Vanderbijlpark Magistrates Court expects all four suspects to appear on Monday, 8 April, facing a murder charge.

Mabona added that on Friday evening in Daveyton, someone fatally shot the Departmental Head of Commerce from Unity Secondary School inside his car.

Authorities have not yet identified him.

Mabona furthermore added that police are investigating the circumstances surrounding both incidents.

“We will deploy our Psycho-Social Support Unit to both schools on Monday. This is to provide necessary counseling and trauma support to learners and teachers.”

Meanwhile, Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane said he is concerned by the senseless killings of educators in the province.

“We are deeply concerned at the onslaught of our educators following the deaths of two educators, which occurred on the same day and involved shootings.

“We wish to extend our sincerest condolences to their respective families and school communities while pleading with law enforcement agencies to bring the culprits of these senseless killings to book,” said MEC Chiloane.