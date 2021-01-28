Two Villagers Engaged In Bloody Fist-Fight, Jailed

Spread This News











By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

“IT TAKES two to tango!”

This was the verdict of a Chinhoyi magistrate in convicting two men for disorderly conduct following a bloody fist-fight, which landed both in the dock.

The accused persons, Gideon Ganji (30) and Richman Mubaiwa (45) both reside in Gumbura Village, Chief Magonde, Kenzamba.

Ganji pleaded guilty and was last week sentenced to a 60-day imprisonment or $3 000 fine.

However, Mubaiwa denied the charge, but was convicted and slapped with 15 days in jail or a fine of $1 500.

In his defence, Mubaiwa told the court that during the fight, his life was in danger and this forced him to pull Ganji’s manhood.

“I was being attacked and Ganji was determined to injure or inflict pain on me, therefore, l pulled his manhood in retaliation,” Mubaiwa said in court.

In passing sentence, Magistrate Gladmore Mushowe deplored the conduct of both accused persons, urging them to desist from engaging in violence.

The state represented by Texas Manditsvara said on 15 August 2020, Mubaiwa whose father-in-law owns a gold mine in the area, was walking along a footpath leading to his homestead.

However, Ganji started stalking him and caught-up with Mubaiwa before accusing him of sabotaging his chances of getting employment at the latter’s in-law’s gold mine.

An altercation ensued with the two men exchanging blows, prompting Nyarai Sauti who was working at a nearby garden to intervene.

The fight left Mubaiwa bleeding from the mouth after being head-butted by Ganji.

Mubaiwa reported the matter at Kenzamba Police Station leading to his assailant’s arrest. Mubaiwa was also later arrested for engaging in a fist-fight with Ganji.