Two women among long list of applicants vying for hangman’s job in Zimbabwe

By IOL.com

Two women are reportedly among the applicants hoping to fill the vacant post of Zimbabwe’s “public executioner”, under the neighbouring country’s Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service.

The state-owned “Sunday Mail” newspaper reported that Zimbabwe has 66 inmates on death row but the country, led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has not carried out executions since the infamous Stephen Chidhumo and Edmund Edgar Masendeke were hanged in 2005.

The Constitution of Zimbabwe, quoted in the “Sunday Mail”, limits capital punishment to convicted murderers who would have killed others human beings under aggravating circumstances. The convicted murderers who may be hanged in Zimbabwe should be between the ages of 21 and 70.

Women are exempt from the hangman’s noose.

The publication added that Mnangagwa, who dodged an execution on a technicality during the colonial era, has been calling for the abolishment of the death penalty in Zimbabwe.