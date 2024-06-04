Two Zimbabwe nationals arrested at Beitbridge Border Post, accused of smuggling explosives into SA

IOL

Two male suspects from Zimbabwe, between the ages of 32 and 42, were arrested in the early hours of today at the Beitbridge Border Post in Limpopo, accused of attempting to smuggle into the country, 124 blasting cartridges and 109 safety fuses for commercial explosives.

Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, spokesperson for the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Limpopo, said that the two suspects were arrested soon after midnight, as they crossed into the country from Zimbabwe.

Ledwaba mentioned that the two were nabbed in collaboration with both the police and members of the Musina Explosive Unit.

“This, after their Toyota Quantum with a trailer was stopped, and upon searching it, police discovered commercial explosives concealed inside the bags,” said Ledwaba.