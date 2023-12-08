Two Zimbabweans arrested for allegedly trafficking 14 kids on a bus from Midrand to Cape Town

Spread This News

Two Zimbabwean nationals were arrested on allegations of human trafficking, after they were found on a bus with 14 undocumented children. This is the second incident of human trafficking involving children in the past few days.

Over the weekend the commissioner of the Border Management Authority (BMA) Mike Masiapato said they intercepted 443 children, under the age of eight, who were allegedly trafficked from Zimbabwe into South Africa. It is alleged on Tuesday night the two suspects – a 46-year-old male and a 41-year-old woman – were seen boarding boarding a bus in Midrand with 14 undocumented children. Provincial Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Tebogo Thebe said there were eight boy and six girls, aged between six and 14-years-old.

“Police were alerted to the incident by a vigilant passenger in a bus from Midrand in Johannesburg en route to Cape Town. “The bus made a stopover in Kimberley, the passenger called an off-duty police officer, who in turn alerted the multi-disciplinary team. “The suspects claimed to be taking the kids to their parents in Cape Town, information the police could not verify, leading to the arrest.”