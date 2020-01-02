Two ZimParks Rangers Disappear In Lake Kariba

By Mary Taruvinga

A MAN-HUNT has been launched for two male Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) rangers who went missing while on patrol along Lake Kariba on New Year’s Eve.

Zimparks spokesperson, Tinashe Farawo confirmed that two employees were missing, but declined to name them.

“It is unfortunate that two of our rangers have gone missing in Lake Kariba. The matter has been reported to the police and investigations are in progress,” he said.

“ZimParks and our conservation partner, African Parks are searching tirelessly for the missing officers.”

He told NewZimbabwe.com that; “They have been missing for two days. They went on patrol in the dam on December 31 but did not return.

“We have found the boat because it had a tracker on it but we did not manage to locate the two rangers.”

Lake Kariba at the border with Zambia is among four largest man-made lakes in the world and the second largest in Africa.

The shoreline is over 2 000 kilometres long. Lake Kariba is also home to numerous species and an international safari destination.