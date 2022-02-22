Tycoons Recommend Inspiring Book Ahead Of Launch

Spread This News

By Mandipa Masenyama

FAMOUS business moguls have commended the inspiring book titled The Will of Time, which was penned by Zimbabwe’s award-winning young entrepreneur Rinos Mautsa, set to be launched this Friday.

Mautsa is a young entrepreneur who owns a couple of companies which include Picco Construction, Tech24 Group, Leisure Plus, Chartered Institute of Customer Management (CICM) and Contact Centre Association of Zimbabwe (CCAZ).

The Will of Time looks at different entrepreneurial journeys and have been commended by leaders from various sectors, internal, external businesspersons and captured the hearts of many special entrepreneurs.

Nigerian All On, chief executive officer Wiebe Boer said the book by Mautsa is a must read for any aspiring entrepreneur as the book exposes what it takes for one to be a successful entrepreneur.

“The will of time is a must read for any aspiring entrepreneur in Africa. Though a work of fiction, the author uses his own personal stories, experience and deep understanding of what it takes to succeed in business on the continent to weave a compelling tale of different paths to success,” Boer said.

South Africa-based flamboyant businessman Frank Buyanga described the book as intriguing and exploratory and further stated that the title of the book lures one to read it.

“I find this book intriguing and exploratory, the title is eye-catching but even more spiritually led as a remembrance to the book of Ecclesiastes in the Bible,” Buyanga said.

Buyanga also commended Mautsa’s book stating that he has what it takes to make Africa a better place.

“I believe you have the passion it takes to build a better Africa,” Buyanga added.

Jackie Chimhanzi, chief executive officer of African Leadership Institute alluded that the book by Mautsa is a masterpiece and will inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs to come.

“Rinos Mautsa’s life journey is nothing short of inspiring. His resilience, determination, focus and entrepreneurial flair brought him out of very challenging circumstances to be the successful entrepreneur he is today,’’ said Chimhanzi.

The book by Mautsa captured the attention of Rwandese multi-millionaire and Mara group CEO, Ashish Thakkar, stating that the book is a full package of what it means to be an entrepreneur.

“A brilliant ensemble of journeys by Rinos that encapsulates the real-life struggles and successes of an entrepreneurs with a rollercoaster of emotions, bravery and resilience,” Thakkar alluded.

Other businessman which includes the Nyaradzo chief executive Philip Mataranyika and West Properties group chief executive officer applauded Mautsa’s book of his entrepreneurial journey that is characterized by a lot of sacrifices, passion, resilience, faith and overcoming of various crucibles.