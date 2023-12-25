Tyler ICU, Musa Keys hit the right notes for Rihanna’s 2023 playlist

Spread This News

Thanks to an interview with Complex Music, we know what songs Rihanna had on repeat this year.

At a recent Fenty event, the Lift Me Up singer was asked what her favourite album of the year was. Riri paused momentarily and pondered whether she was an album girl or a single-streaming girl.

She then said: “Unavailable. On repeat. That and Mnike.”

Both songs feature South African artists.

Producer Musa Keys collaborated with Davido on the Grammy-nominated hit Unavailable.

Musa Keys told News24 in a recent interview that “it feels amazing” to be nominated for a Grammy in the Best African Music Performance category.

“To be honest, I knew it was coming. It’s something I’ve been speaking about and manifesting for years.”

On working with the Nigerian singer-songwriter, he said: “David is such a great guy, like, outside of music.”

Mnike by Tyler ICU was the song the country could not get enough of. It has almost 35 million streams on Spotify, has topped the music charts, and was nominated for an MTV European Music Awards in the category of Best African Act.

The song is a collaboration between six artists, including Tumelo.za, DJ Maphorisa, Nandipha808, Ceeka RSA and Tyron Dee. Their styles converge in a fine blend of ethereal melody and infectious rhythm.