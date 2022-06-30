Tynwald residents protest over school land 

Spread This News

By Lisa Nyanhongo

TYNWALD residents have conceded to police orders and presented themselves in the company of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) for allegedly planning a demonstration against Harare City Council.

The residents, who were represented by Charles Kwaramba and Paida Saurombe, presented themselves to the police and state security at Warren Park Station.

The alleged protest regarded allocation of land meant for a primary school in their area to a private developer by council.

According to ZLHR, the residents wanted assurance from government that their children will have a school close to their homes.

“We are accompanying representatives of some aggrieved Tynwald residents to present themselves at Warren Park Police Station after they were summoned by Police Zimbabwe and state security agents for allegedly planning to stage a demo Wednesday against City of Harare to protest against parceling of land meant for construction of a primary school in the high-density suburb to a private developer,” said ZLHR.

“The residents want City of Harare and government to ensure their children have access to state-funded education by building a school in their suburb as children are currently having to walk long distances to and from Kuwadzana and Dzivarasekwa to get primary school education.”

Young children are walking long distances to access education due to unavailability of state funded education in their area.

Tynwald residents demanded that council build a school in their suburb areas on the land.