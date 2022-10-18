Tynwald students scoop gold in Geneva as schoolmates are laid to rest   

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

Tynwald High School students who represented Zimbabwe at the Global Robotics Challenge in Geneva, Switzerland scooped a gold medal amid dark time as fellow pupils who perished in the Nyanga Road accident are laid to rest.

This year’s Global Challenge was held under the theme ‘Carbon Capture’, focused on finding climate solutions to reduce the amount of carbon released into the atmosphere by augmenting natural processes or creating new technologies.

Zimbabwe emerged first in a tightly contested event featuring 183 countries, as they produced solutions to climate change problems using science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Stem).

“Zimbabwe had an amazing solution about agriculture, about replacing plastics, about cassava,” XPRIZE chief scientist Dr. Marcius Extavour said.

Indonesia and Greece came second and third respectively.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa congratulated the young team of scientists.

“The young people of Zimbabwe continue to make the entire nation proud,” President Mnangagwa said.

Permanent Secretary for Information Nick Mangwana heaped praise on the innovative young minds for raising Zimbabwe’s flag high.

“Zimbabwe is a great international story. There is a nice shine to its sheen. Those growing up now are growing at a great time to be a Zimbabwean. They can walk tall with their heads held high,” Mangwana said.

Meanwhile six Tynwald High students who died when a school bus they were travelling in veered off road and overturned in Nyanga were laid to rest at Glenforest cemetery, Monday.