Tyson dismisses mystery voice linking him to anti-ED plot

Saviour Kasukuwere pictured sometime before with then VP Emmerson Mnangagwa

Saviour Kasukuwere pictured sometime before with then VP Emmerson Mnangagwa

By Robert Tapfumaneyi

EXILED former Zanu PF national commissar and cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere was this past week forced to dismiss a social media audio linking him to a plot to destabilise President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s rule while working in cahoots with Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and few other top Zanu PF leaders.

The audio was linked to former Zanu PF provincial youth chairperson Mubuso Chinguno, a one time G40 loyalist who skipped the country during the tense period which saw the overthrow of long serving President Robert Mugabe November 2017.

In the audio, the mysterious voice is purportedly appealing to someone to warn the First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa of an impending plot by Kasukuwere allegedly planning to finance VP Chiwenga, Muchinguri, Porusingazi to destabilise the Zanu PF DCC to get rid of Mike Madiro.

Chinguno goes on to claim Porusingazi was having an affair with an unnamed cabinet minister, who is then feeding him information and finally to Kasukuwere.

‘Chinguno’ is further heard requesting for an appointment so that he could be guided on how he could move forward in capturing more information.

He also claimed that there were people working in President’s office that were also releasing information to Kasukuwere.

Reached for comment, Kasukuwere confirmed listening to the audio but distanced himself from the allegations.

“Yes, I did and this is and its absolute rubbish,” he said to NewZimbabwe.com.

Chinguno, who was a member of the G40 faction that was once fiercely opposed to then Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa taking over from then President Robert Mugabe, has apologised to the Zanu PF leaders for “being used” to attack Mnangagwa.

He skipped the country to seek refuge in neighbouring South Africa when Mnangagwa seized power with the assistance of the military 2017.