U.S raises concerns over political violence ahead of August 23 polls  

By Staff Reporter

THE United States (US) embassy in Zimbabwe, Friday raised concerns over the ongoing political violence as the nation heads toward August 23 polls.

This follows the brutal murder of opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist Tinashe Chitsunge who was stoned to death by suspected Zanu PF supporters in Glen View 7 in Harare, Thursday.

Chitsunge died after a group of CCC youths were ambushed in a truck on their way to a party rally.

On the same day Chitsunge died, some CCC members were also violently attacked by suspected ruling party activists on their way home from a rally in Nyanga.

The US embassy in Harare reacted to the incidents saying the attacks were uncalled for and urged political actors to allow citizens to campaign freely and in peace.

“We are very concerned by reports of political violence in the lead up to elections. We urge all political actors to uphold peace in words and actions.

“Citizens should be allowed to campaign peacefully. Say no to violence,” the embassy said.

CCC leader Nelson Chamisa also send his condolences to Chitsunge’s family and urged police to arrest and bring to book the perpetrators.

“I am so saddened by the politically motivated cold blooded murder of a gallant change champion, citizen Tinashe Chitsunge.

“No life should be lost on account of politics. No party or politician is worthy of killing for.

“My heartfelt condolences to Tinashe Chitsunge’s family and the citizens’ family as a whole. May his soul rest in peace. Peace to all the citizens! Police do your job!

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police has arrested at least ten suspects over the murder.