UBH boss bemoans depleting nursing staff due to Covid-19 quarantine

By Mbekezeli Ncube

UNITED Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) Acting Chief Executive Officer, Narcisius Dzvanga has bemoaned the depleting number of nursing staff at the hospital due to coronavirus induced absenteeism.

This comes after 18 nurses who had been attending a Covid-19 infected patient recently tested positive for the global pandemic and have been forced to go on quarantine.

Dzvanga, who is also Clinical Director, said the number of his staff members kept decreasing because of this tragic event.

“We find ourselves hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, this time affecting our members of staff which has been happening all these months,” said Dzvanga.

He was addressing the media Thursday during the hand-over ceremony of two ventilators donated to the health facility by the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society.

He added: “This is the first time we have had such a large number of staff all testing positive at once and that impacts heavily on service delivery.

“The patient and every member of staff who was working in the ward at the time all had to go on quarantine and that means we have to scout for replacements from other wards.”

Dzvanga said what was surprising was that the 18 nurses who tested positive were from Ellis Ward, a place where people who are traumatised as a result of road traffic accidents and other injuries are taken care of.

He also encouraged those visiting the hospital to wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

“All the members of staff, visitors and patients must wear maximum PEP requirements.

“We continue to train our staff so that they remain conscious of the hazards of the pandemic but we still have to find out how it happened that so many numbers came up from one ward,” he said.