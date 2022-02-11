Uganda slams UN court’s DRC ruling as ‘undue interference’; Kampala ordered to pay $325m

Spread This News

By Associated Press

KAMPALA: Uganda on Thursday slammed as “undue interference” the International Court of Justice’s ruling that it must pay $325 million to Congo over violence in the late 1990s.

Describing the international court’s decision as “unfair and wrong,” the Ugandan government’s statement on Thursday noted that it is the only country to face legal troubles over a conflict that involved several African nations.

Uganda is in discussions with Congo aimed at reaching an amicable agreement between the neighboring countries, the statement said.

“Uganda considers the judgment an undue interference in this process and in African affairs generally, a fact toward which the court appears insufficiently sensitive,” it said. “It is precisely because of such interference by external actors that there is so much chaos on the African continent.”

Uganda’s statement highlights the frustration of President Yoweri Museveni’s government, which for years has been dogged by a reparations case after the United Nations court ruled in 2005 that fighting by Ugandan troops in Congo breached international law.