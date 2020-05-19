Uganda to distribute free masks before easing lockdown

Spread This News











BBC

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni has said the government will distribute free masks to all citizens aged above six-years-old before lifting coronavirus containment measures.

The wearing of masks in public was made mandatory early May.

In a televised address on Monday, Museveni said the distribution of masks will be done in 14 days. Each person will be given one mask.

Thereafter, shops will be allowed to open, public transport vehicles will be allowed to carry only half their capacity and food market vendors who have been working and living at their stalls will be allowed to go home at the end of each day.

However, public transport is still banned in border districts for 21 days.

All learning institutions will be allowed to reopen, but only for candidates who are preparing to sit for end of year national exams.

All other measures, including closure of international borders, a dusk-to-dawn curfew and a ban on public gatherings remain for 21 days.

The country has been on lockdown for 48 days.

Uganda has registered 260 positive cases of Covid-19 so far, most of whom have been cross-border truck drivers.