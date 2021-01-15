Uganda’s Bobi Wine Rejects Results, Calls Self President-Elect

Spread This News











BBC

UGANDAN opposition candidate Bobi Wine has rejected the results declared so far and calls himself the president-elect, despite the electoral body saying not all votes have yet been counted.

Bobi Wine alleges Thursday’s polls saw the worst vote-rigging in Uganda’s history, but did not provide any evidence to back up his claims.

He declared the struggle is just beginning.

Bobi Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, says he’ll address the press again in a few hours on the way forward.

Early results from the electoral commission give the incumbent, President Yoweri Museveni, a commanding lead of almost two-thirds of the votes so far counted.

The military have surrounded Bobi Wine’s house.

Bobi Wine has told reporters that he believes the internet and social media shutdown is being used to block communication and as a way of compromising the vote.

The opposition presidential candidate has already alleged there was rigging and his agents and representatives have continued to be arrested.

But the chairman of the electoral commission, Simon Byabakama, has said that the onus is on Bobi Wine to provide evidence that there was rigging.

He said all candidates had agents who witnessed vote counting at district tally centres.

Only two polling stations in the country reported major irregularities and voting was cancelled there. At one of the polling stations, someone run away with a ballot box.