Uganda’s Museveni declares Covid-19 prayer holiday

Ugandans have been told to pray at home

BBC

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni has declared Saturday a national prayer day for Covid-19.

The president said he got the idea from a Ugandan citizen who “got a vision from God”.

“God had told him in a vision that I should organise national prayers, scientifically organised, for God to deliver us from Covid-19… I declare 29 August 2020, a day of national prayers and a public holiday. Stay in your houses or compounds and pray,”

Uganda has so far recorded 2,679 coronavirus cases and 28 deaths.

The government imposed strict restrictions in March after confirming the first case.