Uganda’s President Appoints 82 Ministers

Spread This News











Anadolu News

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni released a long-awaited list of new Cabinet ministers and ministers of state late Tuesday.

Museveni surprised Ugandans by appointing women to the major key posts of vice president and prime minister.

The list has come after the country has gone more than three weeks without a cabinet after Museveni dissolved the one in place on the day of his swearing-in on May 12, 2021.

The president has appointed a former military officer, retired Major Jessica Alupo, as the new vice president and former State Minister for Health Robinah Nabanja as prime minister.

“By virtue of the Authority given to the President of Uganda by Articles: 108(2), 108A(1), 113(1) and 114(1) of the 1995 Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, I hereby appoint H.E. the Vice President, Rt. Hon. Prime Minister, Honourable Cabinet Ministers and other Ministers,” he said.

The list includes 32 cabinet ministers and 50 state ministers. His wife, Janet Museveni, has been appointed as the minister of education.

The 76-year-old Museveni was re-elected president of Uganda in elections that took place on Jan. 14, 2021.