Ugly scenes mar Mugabe send-off rally at Rufaro Stadium

By Idah Mhetu

UGLY scenes marred a send-off rally organised in honour of late State President Robert Mugabe at Rufaro Stadium in Harare on Thursday when crowds poured out from the terraces to try and force their way into viewing the body of the former leader.

Below are some of the scenes captured during the event.

All images by Idah Mhetu.

A young boy who was caiught up in the melee is being assisted by security

Part of the chaos that marred the event

Security trying to contro the crowd

Some people trying to escape from baton wielding police

An injured woman who was caught up in the stampede